National parks “Yes, it leaves scars in the national landscape” – Koli is envisioned with new hotels and services and does not please everyone

According to the mayor of Lieksa, a partial master plan is being prepared for the controlled construction of the area: “People will come there anyway. The worst situation is that nothing will be done about it. ”

Ukko-Koli the rock in Koli National Park is covered with a thick snow cover. However, the March sun shining from a cloudless sky softens and thins it at a good pace.

“Absolutely wonderful,” sighs Satu Gertsch as he took the final steps to the top and turned his gaze to the lake landscape that opened up to Pielinen. There it is. The national landscape that opens from the top of Ukko-Koli in its spring-winter outfit.

We are now worried about that landscape.

A partial master plan is now being drawn up for the Koli and neighboring Ahmovaara area, which will set out guidelines for increasing and developing tourism in the area. Some people are worried about whether the big plans could ruin the danger of Koli and also the national landscape.

Satu Gertsch was in Koli for the first time, Jari Gertsch has been there once as a child.­

Coronavirus pandemic made Finns excited about domestic nature tourism destinations. According to Metsähallitus last year, nearly four million visits were recorded in the national parks. Growth was 23 percent compared to the previous year.

Koli, located in Lieksa, North Karelia, on the border of the municipality of Juua, has been one of the winners of the Corona Year. Last year, Koli National Park was visited by 236,000 visitors.

However, last year was not exceptionally lively, as in ten years the number of visitors to Koli has almost doubled.

Now the city of Lieksa and the municipality of Juua are preparing a partial master plan for the Koli – Ahmovaara area, which is in the statement stage.

The formula is based on the Koli Tourism Vision 2050 plan, which aims to significantly develop and increase tourism in the region in the coming decades. The aim is to get more tourists, more businesses and thus more jobs and new residents.

Tourist numbers growth has already posed challenges to the region and pressure on services.

Executive Director of the Koli Tourism Association Brother Lyytikäinen according to the biggest problems are the lack of parking spaces and light traffic lanes.

More accommodation capacity is also needed. Koli has one hotel and about 350 cottages. According to Lyytikäinen, there would be much more demand, especially for hotel and hostel accommodation.

According to him, the limit of restaurant services is also starting to come up.

“We have sometimes calculated that there is a chair for every guest, but that is not enough during the season,” says Lyytikäinen.

Lieksan mayor Jarkko Määttänen says that the Koli area is now attracting a great deal of interest and various activities. Through master planning, the future of the Koli and Ahmovaara area can be planned as a whole.

“People come there anyway. The worst situation is that nothing will be done about it. We need to be able to think of those solutions in land use, construction and operations so that we can accommodate tourists. And that those functions can be controlled in a controlled, safe and sustainable way, ”says Määttänen.

“That what has happened somewhere in Finland does not happen, wild construction. There are then problems with it, and the end result is not appropriate for the whole or for the natural and cultural environment. ”

The goal is to have 3-5 new hotels, more restaurants, specialty shops and rental companies in the Koli area already in the 2020s. Transport arrangements would also have been reformed: the parking problem would have been resolved, there would be light traffic lanes in the area and Koli would also be accessible by public transport.

Visions and the draft master plan are also of concern. Some fear that the growth of tourism and the construction of the area will ruin Koli’s valuable nature and cultural landscape.

Landscape from Ukko-Koli in the northeast direction. In the middle of the picture, Purnuniemi, which extends to Pielinen, to which the draft plan has been assigned for the construction of tourist services.­

Executive Director of the North Karelia District of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation Heikki Pönkkä welcomes the fact that the future of the region is now being planned at master plan level and not in patchwork of separate small town plans. In its opinion however, the nature conservation district lists several drawbacks and concerns about the draft formula.

According to the district, additional construction is coming to so many places on the borders of the national park that the damage to natural values ​​becomes great and also threatens the landscape.

The district is also concerned about the preservation of the national landscape that opens up to Pielinen. According to Pönkä, the construction and reserve areas planned in the direction of Loma-Koli would be visible in the national landscape.

“If that formula comes true, yes it will leave scars on the national landscape. Then look at it from Koli’s vantage points or as Koli approaches, ”he says.

A prop believes that the slopes of Koli danger should already be left alone.

In the formula, urban construction would be coming to the western slope, which, according to the CEO, would significantly change the outlook when Koli arrives. In his opinion, construction and activities such as parking lots should be placed further away from the ceiling of danger, to the village of Koli and in the direction of Ahmovaara.

According to the nature conservation district, the airfield or helicopter airport is also not suitable for the vicinity of Loma-Koli or the new port at the bottom of Purnulahti, next to the current port of Koli.

“There are many kinds of threats to the landscape. It can be said that even at this stage Koli has somehow been able to preserve that national landscape. This is how it should continue to be, ”says Pönkkä.

“Thence [maisemasta] should be taken very good care of. That’s that diamond. ”

Koli has one hotel and about 350 cottages. According to Veli Lyytikäinen, Executive Director of the Koli Tourism Association, there would be much more demand for hotel and hostel accommodation in particular.­

Ukko-Koli Satu ja Jari Gertsch pensively look at Purnuniemi on the left side of the national landscape and Pielinen beach, where possible plans and reservations have been made in the draft plan.

“It’s a bit of a double-barreled thing. It is good to have people and jobs here, but nature should not suffer, ”says Satu Gertsch.