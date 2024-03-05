National Parks | Stomach patients evacuated by helicopter in Lapland: Some of the weak hikers were in the middle of the wilderness

Stomach patients have been evacuated from the national park during the ski season by snowmobile and even by helicopter. The rescue tasks have been demanding, says fire master Timo Nyholm.

5.3. 17:28 | Updated 5.3. 19:32

Urho Kekkonen hikers from the national park have had to be rescued from the terrain by helicopter due to a stomach disease epidemic. According to Lapland's welfare region, hikers have been evacuated within a week on the 13th.

“There have been an extraordinary number of evacuations,” says the fire marshal on duty Timo Nyholm From the rescue service of Lapland in the bulletin of the welfare area.

Lapland's rescue service evacuated seven hikers by snowmobile on Thursday, February 29, from the Salolammi shelter, and four hikers on Sunday, March 3, from the Rautulammi day shelter.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of two people were evacuated from the Luirojärvi cabin by helicopter. The evacuees were adults. Some of them were Finns and some were foreigners.

“When it comes to Selkos, it's always a demanding rescue mission,” says Nyholm.

In this situation, the safety of the rescue service personnel and the weather must be taken into account. In the wilderness, the fields are bad and it sometimes causes difficulties in searches. This time, however, the evacuees were found where they said they had been.

Hikers their health has been so weak that they haven't managed to survive in the wilderness, says the Nature Services expert on recreational use Kristina Aikio Metsähallitus.

“There is approximately a meter of snow in the park and the conditions are very wintry. If you're hiking outside the trails with a backpack and a pack, moving around is even more difficult,” he says.

However, the evacuees have not needed hospital treatment, says the chief infectious disease doctor Mark Broas From the welfare area of ​​Lapland.

Having worked in various positions in Metsähallitus for more than 15 years, Aikio has not come across similar evacuations in the Urho Kekkonen National Park before. Broas says the same.

“As far as I remember, there was a similar mass illness in northwestern Lapland about ten years ago in the summer. The cause of it remained unexplained.”

In this case too, the cause of the infection is still unknown. According to Broas' assessment, the causative agent seems to be of viral origin based on the disease picture. The welfare area continues to find out the cause with various laboratory tests.

March it's skiing and also hiking season, especially in Saariselä and Kiilopää, from where many popular routes to Urho Kekkonen National Park start.

Among the evacuation sites, the Rautulammi day hut is a hut intended for short-term rest, where hikers typically only take day trips. Salolamme's loggia, on the other hand, is an open loggia with a campfire place. Luirojärvi kämppa is the farthest of the destinations and it is located in an isolated zone.

“It is located in the middle of the park. You arrived there from any direction, there are dozens of kilometers to go,” says Aikio.

The welfare area estimates that the epidemic will subside in a week. Until then, those hiking in the area are recommended to take care of good hand hygiene.

Luontopalvelut advises to avoid toilets, huts and other resting places in the epidemic area for about a week. Many have been able to book a cabin along their route long ago. However, the reservations will not be canceled at this stage, says Aikio.