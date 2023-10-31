National Parks | Metsähallitus banned the ancient form of training in Sipoonkorve – the club is confused

Metsähallitus justifies the ban by the consumption caused by the organized training activities.

“There have been visited by various sports clubs for tens of years.”

This is what the chairman of the Vantaa Ski Association (VHS) says Jussi Eronen From Viirilä swamp located in Sipoonkorvi National Park.

VHS has been to the swamp a few times in the summer to train for the swamp run, but this summer was the last. The Metsähallitus forbade practicing in the swamp.

The justification is that activities that change or damage habitats are prohibited in the national park area. Although movement in the national park is otherwise permitted, organized exercise activities require the landowner’s permission. It is granted by Metsähallitus for national parks.

“If the exercises are continued, the activity may meet the hallmarks of a nature conservation violation,” states the e-mail received by VHS.

Metsähallitus justifies the ban by the consumption caused by a larger group of people on the surface vegetation of the bog. The preservation of the natural state is a primary priority in national parks and nature reserves, which defines other activities that may be allowed in the area.

“The risk of damage to the soft marsh vegetation is quite obvious if you run back and forth or in circles,” says Metsähallitus’ special expert on land use Asko Ijäs.

“I understand that there aren’t terribly many places to run, but regular activity in the swamp area damages the vegetation.”

HS published a story in August About the training of VHS in the Viirilä swamp. A lot of young people and children took part in the exercises, who took the joy out of the immersing swamp by, for example, making mud balls.

The chairman of VHS, Eronen, regrets the banning of swamp exercises in Viirilä.

“Children’s movement has decreased terribly, and children’s relationship with nature has weakened. The bog is a good training environment, and moving around in the bog is also good in terms of the relationship with nature.”

Instead of the marsh in the national park, VHS will have to find another marsh area for next summer. The club intends to do that.

“I can’t think of a completely similar swamp. There are no visible grooves or wear in the large marsh area, but we do not defy the regulations of the authorities.”

Cover run and walking is a traditional form of summer training for skiers. He made it known to the general public Mika Myllyläwho trained in the summer Tervaneva’s plunging neva in Haapajärvi.

“Here in the swamp, the pain caused by lactic acid is endless, because it doesn’t forgive anything. The feeling is the same as in competitions, but on the track you can recover a little in the downhills. When you fall into the swamp up to your waist, the lactic acid immediately hits your muscles,” Myllylä stated Jussi-Pekka Reposen in an interview in 1997.