National parks Congestive weekend in Nuuksio and Sipoonkorvi National Parks, Metsähallitus recommends to arrive by public transport

Metsähallitus recommends using public transport and using only permitted parking areas.

Sunny over the weekend, the weather has attracted large numbers of people to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area National Parks, Nuuksio and Sipoonkorpe.

This has caused congestion in the most popular parking spaces as well as parking in unauthorized spaces.

Metsähallitus recommends that those going on a forest trip use public transport. In Nuuksio, the busiest parking lot is Haukkalampi. Nuuksio’s landscapes can also be accessed from the Haltia, Siikajärvi, Salmi and Kattila car parks.

The parking situation of Haukkalampi and Kattila can be checked in real time from Parkkihaukka: https://parkkihaukka.fi/.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area National Parks have been congested for many autumns.

The problem in Sipoonkorvi is that the small parking areas in the national park are easily congested. This is why people leave their cars unauthorized on narrow and winding roads. This annoys those living in the area as it becomes more difficult to use the fairways they use on a daily basis.

In Sipoonkorvi, there are the most parking spaces at the new Knutersintie parking lot, at Knutersintie 667. There are a total of 160 parking spaces there.

During a coronavirus epidemic the forest has become perhaps an even more important breathing hole for humans. However, the increase in the number of visitors has increased the side effects already known in the national park. HS followed the work of the park masters and prisoners in charge of the park in Sipoonkorvi in ​​the summer.

Especially after congested weekends, there is debris in the national park. According to workers, fires are made carelessly and in unauthorized places. Some even cut down trees, although Metsähallitus supplies firewood for barbecue shelters.