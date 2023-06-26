Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/25/2023 – 4:41 pm

Share



Swimmer Patrícia Pereira dos Santos, in the S4 class (physical-motor impairment), broke the record in the Americas in the 150-meter medley event, last Saturday (24) at the Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo. The brand was the highlight of the last day of the Brazilian Championship of the modality. Since last Thursday (22), the competition brought together 261 athletes from 17 states. This group included the 29 swimmers who will represent Brazil at the Swimming World Cup in Manchester (England), between July 31st and August 6th.

Patrícia dos Santos swam the 150-metre medley in 2min57s21, surpassing the mark of 2min57s76 set by Mexican Edith Miranda Herrera, achieved in September 2016, during the Paralympic Games in Rio and Janeiro. The Minas Gerais native, who won three bronze medals at the previous World Cup (50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle), will be on the national team in England.

Related news: Another Brazilian Championship has come to an end #LoteriasCaixa of swimming! And to close the last day with a golden key, Patrícia Santos broke the record of the Americas, in the 150m medley event, in the S4 class. Read here: https://t.co/VKcNm2oj1Y pic.twitter.com/qe45PqkduJ — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) June 24, 2023

Also on Saturday, Carol Santiago, from Pernambuco, in the S12 class (low vision), completed the 100-meter backstroke in 1min09s16 (fourth best mark in the world in 2023 and the best time among swimmers from the Americas in the season). On Friday (23), she had already recorded the second best time in the world in 2023 in the 100-meter butterfly, with 1min06s62.

On Thursday (22), Gabriel Araújo, from Minas Gerais, of the S2 class (athletes with mobility difficulties), had already broken the world record in the 50-meter butterfly, with a time of 52s90. The previous mark was also his, which registered 53s80 in the World Series of Sheffield (England), in the last month of March.























