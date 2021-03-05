Mexico City has been shielded with metal fences a few days after the feminist demonstration on March 8. The Government has deployed around shops and public buildings along different streets of the historic center, such as Avenida Juárez and Calle 5 de Mayo. The fence has also been placed for the first time around the National Palace, the main seat of the presidency, after several weeks of friction between the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the feminist movement.

“In this city, social demonstrations are not repressed, but neither can we allow other citizens to be attacked,” said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the capital, on Friday. Sheinbaum gave the statements during a ceremony in which 1,571 women from the local police were promoted and in which he launched several messages about the role that the forces of order that will be in the operation next Monday have to assume.

The president has criticized the attacks on the police during previous feminist protests and has accused that they have sought to “insult” the police corporations, but instructed the agents to limit themselves to containment and avoid repression. “Police abuse does not go with us or with the Mexico City Police,” he added.

Some of the sites that are covered with fences more than three meters high are the Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Juárez hemicycle and the offices of the Bank of Mexico and the Ministry of Foreign Relations. The deployment of metal fences at these points on the eve of feminist demonstrations has become common, although the recurring questioning is whether it is justified.

Last Monday there was a group of feminists who protested at the gates of the National Palace over López Obrador’s decision to support the candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio to the Government of Guerrero, despite the fact that two women have denounced him for rape and others have. accused of sexual abuse and harassment. The commemoration of International Women’s Day has coincided with the start of electoral campaigns in the country. To the slogans for equality, the defense of women’s rights and the demands to end sexist violence, the Salgado Macedonio case has been added as one of the main flags of this year’s feminist demonstration.

Several women asked the president on social media to break the patriarchal pact and withdraw his support for Salgado Macedonio, and days later he acknowledged that he did not know what the pact was until his wife explained it to him and that he considered it “an imported concept.” The president assured that the feminist movement was being used by his political opponents and dismissed the complaints against his party’s candidate as “dirty war” and “politicking.”

Many women have disapproved of the president’s statements and have taken to social networks with slogans such as # UnVioladorNoSeráGobernador and criticism of the paternalism of the Executive, who urged them not to commit acts of violence during the demonstration. In previous demonstrations, feminists have complained that more attention is paid to the destruction of shops and graffiti on buildings than to femicides, sexist violence and the re-victimization of complainants. In Mexico, eleven women are murdered every day and there is more than 99% impunity for crimes of sexual violence against them, according to official data.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country