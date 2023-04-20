National of Uruguay vs. Medellín, LIVE: the ‘Powerful’ falls in the Libertadores

The Uruguayan Nacional bets on the goals of Ignacio Ramírez to get another victory in the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Independiente Medellín reinforced by the presence of Andrés Ricaurte. The reds lose 1-0, with a goal from Gastón Pereiro.

The Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo will witness a match of vital importance for both teams, despite the fact that only one Group B date has been played so far.

In the same area, on Tuesday, Internacional de Porto Alegre narrowly beat Metropolitanos de Venezuela (1-0). The Brazilians had drawn 1-1 against DIM on the first date.

Alignments of Nacional de Montevideo and Medellín

with Efe