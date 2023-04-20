National of Uruguay vs. Medellín, LIVE: the ‘Powerful’ falls in the Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Víctor Moreno (left) celebrates DIM’s first goal with Andres Cadavid.
The Colombian runner-up plays his second game in the group stage of the tournament.
The Uruguayan Nacional bets on the goals of Ignacio Ramírez to get another victory in the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Independiente Medellín reinforced by the presence of Andrés Ricaurte. The reds lose 1-0, with a goal from Gastón Pereiro.
The Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo will witness a match of vital importance for both teams, despite the fact that only one Group B date has been played so far.
In the same area, on Tuesday, Internacional de Porto Alegre narrowly beat Metropolitanos de Venezuela (1-0). The Brazilians had drawn 1-1 against DIM on the first date.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Nacional de Montevideo and Medellín
