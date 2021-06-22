NEWS 2021 – This edition of the European Championships is the first of the “itinerant” type: instead of just in one host country, as was customary, it is played in 11 cities in 11 different countries. The only Italian city involved is Rome, with the Olympic stadium. However, it will be the first and last time: Uefa has already said that this choice complicates the organization too much and starting from Germany 2024 it will go back to the old. Another novelty, imposed by Covid-19, are the squads extended to 26 called up, with the possibility for each team to replace players unavailable due to contagion or other problems, up to the debut match.

National: Chiellini graduated. Raspadori and Pessina almost, Church …

Mancini’s national team is not only good at playing football. The group of blues to the European he is showing off for his skills with the ball at his feet, but there is much more behind various components of Italy, for example there are books. The fluent English spoken by Federico Chiesa at the end of the match won against Wales left all the journalists amazed – we read in Corriere della Sera. Thanks to a long school cycle, from fifth grade to graduation, at the American school in Florence. “You can also use English in football” was the prophecy of father Enrico.

In addition to English, he has a passion for another subject: “If I hadn’t been a footballer, I would have been a physicist”. The decisive goal against Wales – continues Corriere – was scored by an Economics student like Matteo Pessina, with a high school passion for Latin, thanks to his grandmother teacher. In the footsteps of “professor” Chiellini, the captain of the Azzurri, who has a master’s degree in Business Administration with honors (and mention), after the one in Economics with 109 out of 110, in addition to the apprentice Pessina, there are also Raspadori and Meret. With that student air ready for a study holiday in London, they are enrolled in Sports Science, to make their parents’ dream come true: graduation.