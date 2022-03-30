National Mourning: EL TIEMPO publishes a funeral notice after the elimination of Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Funeral notice.
The Colombian National Team failed. The country will not be in the World Cup. Responsibility is shared…
March 30, 2022, 12:25 AM
The Colombian National Team, a team that went seven games without scoring a goal, that changed coaches along the way, that suffered two overwhelming goals and that never found a fixed line-up, has just been eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar.
Although the players, manager and fans kept faith in the miracle, the divine light never came. In geographical accounts, Qatar is 13,252 km from Colombia. In the football feeling, there is no instrument that measures distance or discomfort.
The Sports newsroom of EL TIEMPO shares with Colombians the funeral notice that this Wednesday, March 30, they will be able to find in the printed edition of the newspaper.
“I think that not achieving the goal is a shame for Colombian football. It is a very strong frustration”, said a distressed Reinaldo Rueda at the end of the match against Venezuela. And although the DT left his position in the hands of the leaders, in an ideal scenario, the shake should affect the entire pyramid, from the bases to the top…
SPORTS
