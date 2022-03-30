Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

National Mourning: EL TIEMPO publishes a funeral notice after the elimination of Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

FUNERAL NOTICE

Funeral notice.

The Colombian National Team failed. The country will not be in the World Cup. Responsibility is shared…

The Colombian National Team, a team that went seven games without scoring a goal, that changed coaches along the way, that suffered two overwhelming goals and that never found a fixed line-up, has just been eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar.

See also  'Not even Rueda explains what is happening with the National Team': FCF director

(Don’t stop reading: Colombia, eliminated from the World Cup: this is the millionaire that will be lost).

Although the players, manager and fans kept faith in the miracle, the divine light never came. In geographical accounts, Qatar is 13,252 km from Colombia. In the football feeling, there is no instrument that measures distance or discomfort.

The Sports newsroom of EL TIEMPO shares with Colombians the funeral notice that this Wednesday, March 30, they will be able to find in the printed edition of the newspaper.

(Also: Colombia National Team: the 5 key moments of the elimination of Qatar 2022).

FUNERAL NOTICE

The funeral notice of EL TIEMPO.

“I think that not achieving the goal is a shame for Colombian football. It is a very strong frustration”, said a distressed Reinaldo Rueda at the end of the match against Venezuela. And although the DT left his position in the hands of the leaders, in an ideal scenario, the shake should affect the entire pyramid, from the bases to the top…

See also  Colombia would have a friendly against Brazil ready before the World Cup

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#National #Mourning #TIEMPO #publishes #funeral #notice #elimination #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They hold the 1st Tianguis for Young Entrepreneurs in Elota, Sinaloa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.