On January 10, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev announced a nationwide mourning for those killed in the riots in the country. This was announced by the press secretary of the leader of the republic Berik Uali in Facebook…

“In connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of tragic events in a number of regions of the country, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, decided to declare January 10, 2022 a day of national mourning,” he wrote, specifying that the corresponding decree will be published on the website of the residence of the President of Kazakhstan ( Chords).

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, as a result of the riots in the republic, 18 law enforcement officers were killed. More than 700 police officers and servicemen of the Republic’s National Guard were injured.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By Wednesday, January 5, the rallies had escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The army was sent to suppress the demonstrations. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO with a request to send troops to defend the country from armed bands.