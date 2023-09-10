Moroccan television, citing the Ministry of the Interior, announced today, Saturday, that the death toll from the earthquake that shook the country yesterday evening, Friday, had risen to 1,305, while national mourning was declared.

The ministry added, in a statement, that the number of wounded reached 1,832, including 1,220 in critical condition.

The intensity of the earthquake reached 7.2 on the Richter scale.

In a statement issued this evening, the Royal Court declared three days of national mourning and said that the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country.

He added that the armed forces will deploy rescue teams to provide the affected areas with clean drinking water, food supplies, tents and blankets.

A previous toll indicated that 1,037 people were killed as a result of the earthquake.

The strong tremor damaged buildings in the ancient city of Marrakesh, the closest large city to the epicenter of the earthquake, where residents spent the night outdoors, afraid to return to their homes due to the possibility of aftershocks.

The earthquake struck the provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakesh, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.