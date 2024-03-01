The National Center of Meteorology said that the country will be affected by the passage of an extension of a surface depression from the southwest, accompanied by an air current from the west in the upper atmosphere, with clouds flowing from Monday to Wednesday.

During Monday and Tuesday, the amount of clouds increases gradually from the afternoon and evening on Monday from the west and extends over various areas of the country, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, with the chance of rain of varying intensities, heavy with lightning and thunder sometimes in some areas.

On Wednesday, the amount of clouds and rain will decrease, and the weather will become partly cloudy and cloudy at times in the south, with a drop in temperatures.

Winds: moderate to active southeasterly, gradually turning to northwesterly on Tuesday night. They are moderate to active and sometimes strong, especially at sea and with clouds, and they raise dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility.

Sea: Moderate to turbulent waves, especially with cumulus clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.