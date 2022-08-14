The National Center of Meteorology warned of the low and lack of horizontal visibility over separate areas of the country, especially the open ones, stressing its follow-up to the situation around the clock and providing the public and relevant authorities with the latest developments, and appealed to everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the official authorities, and not to circulate rumors. Abu Dhabi Media Office 3 Tips for the public if the car is used for necessity.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology called on the public to be careful because of the raised and loaded dust and dust, which varied between dust and stirred dust that lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility of less than 1000 meters sometimes in some areas, and dust and raised dust that lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility of less than 2000 meters sometimes in other areas, in addition to active winds, the speed of which raises dust, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility.

According to the National Center of Meteorology’s follow-up to the meteorological situation, the dust and dust raised decreased the visibility to less than 500 meters at Abu Dhabi Airport, Al Bateen Airport, Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, Al-Ajban in Abu Dhabi, Sweihan in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region.

The center pointed out that the country’s weather situation, which began today, extends to next Thursday, August 18, as the region is affected during this period by an extension of a shallow air depression that extends from the east to the west, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere leading to the flow of moist air masses from the Arabian Sea and the Sea Oman towards the region and the state, working on the formation and development of some convective rain clouds on some areas, especially on the eastern and southern regions of the state.

According to the center, the expected weather from today to Thursday will witness the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity between medium and heavy at times and may be accompanied by lightning and thunder in some eastern and southern regions and extending over some interior and western regions with a decrease in temperatures, and southeast winds. To northeasterly, moderate speed and active to strong at times, especially with cumulus clouds that raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Media Office called on the public to take caution when driving, to ensure their safety and the safety of road users, in light of the expected weather conditions that may be witnessed in some areas in both Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, advising the public when using the car for the necessity to drive safely while taking Be careful when dealing with road users.

He said: “We also advise to make sure that the headlights of the car are left lit in conditions of limited visibility, follow the latest weather developments through official channels, and implement the instructions issued by the competent authorities, while Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to the low horizontal visibility during the formation of dust and dust and not to be distracted.” For your own safety and the safety of road users.