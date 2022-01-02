The National Center of Meteorology expected that the country will continue to be affected by the state of atmospheric instability as it deepens and approaches the upper depression extending from the west over the country, coinciding with an extension of a superficial depression from the south, and the continued flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country at intervals. It is expected that the depressions will move towards the east on Wednesday and Thursday to ease severity of the situation.

The center clarified in a statement that the weather today “Sunday” will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some convective clouds accompanied by rain of different intensity, especially in the northern and eastern regions, some coastal areas and the western islands.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be cloudy over most areas of the country, with convective clouds, accompanied by rain of different intensity at intervals and in separate areas, with lightning and thunder at times, and hail in some areas.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the clouds will generally decrease, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to medium rain over some coastal and northern areas, with a noticeable drop in temperatures.

The winds will be moderate to active, with speed and strong at times, especially with cumulus clouds. As for the sea, it will be turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to turbulent at times in the Sea of ​​Oman, especially with cumulus clouds.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

