His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos, Director of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the Asian Meteorological Union confirmed that the meteorology sector plays an important role in one of the main areas of sustainability, which is water sustainability, as water is one of the main resources that must be secured for all the world’s population at all times. Fundamentals of ensuring food security and sustainability.

In statements on the occasion of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week events, he explained that employing scientific research outputs and applying innovative technologies in the field of rainwater is an influential element in securing water by increasing the amount of precipitation and enhancing the groundwater reserve, and from here the National Center of Meteorology had a pioneering role in the implementation of the rainfall operations locally, And support for scientific research in this field through the Emirates Program for Research in Rainfall Sciences affiliated with it. The UAE has made tangible progress in the field of rainfalls and is today considered a destination and global center for research on cloudiness and weather modification.

On the importance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a global platform, Al Mandoos said that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is an important and influential global platform and has established the position of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a major and effective center for discussing sustainability issues and an international destination for all stakeholders from different countries of the world to discuss and review developments, innovations and projects concerned with sustainability issues.

Regarding the center’s most important international partnerships in the sustainability sector, he stressed that the National Center of Meteorology has strengthened its international partnerships with various international organizations and bodies concerned with meteorological issues and weather modification, and the center is a member of the World Meteorological Organization, its Executive Council and the intergovernmental coordination team to warn of a tsunami in the ocean. The Indian and Indian Ocean Tropical Cyclones Committee of the Organization and the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers concerned with Meteorology and Climate Affairs and the Permanent Arab Committee for Meteorology in the League of Arab States and chairs the Asian Meteorological Union – Region II / Asia / from 2017 to 2021.

He pointed out that the forum is attracting experts from the UAE and the world to discuss the main topics related to raining and building capacity in this field, as well as reviewing the issue of global water security in light of climate change and the mechanisms of employing artificial intelligence sciences in meteorology and other related modern technologies. Over the course of two days, a number of headlines include, as the first day includes three main sessions dealing with the topics of “Global Water Security in the Light of Climate Change”, “Moving from the Research Stage to the Operations Stage in the Rainfall: Case Study and Road Map”, and “Artificial Intelligence and Systems Applications” Smart meteorology and precipitation promotion. “

The second day sessions will deal with the topics of “Mechanism for Cloud Shaping and Precipitation in the Arab Gulf Region”, “Innovations in Rainfall Enhancement: New Methodologies and Insights”, and “Evaluation of the Results of Rainfall Operations”.

He added that the outcomes and recommendations of the forum will be employed to contribute to raising the efficiency and accuracy of cloud pollination operations in a way that enhances the position of cloud seeding as a sustainable water resource, and to implement the program’s objectives of consolidating international partnerships and exchanging experiences and successful experiences to meet global challenges in the field of water security.

Concerning the Emirates Rainfall Sciences Research Program, he mentioned that the launch of the program in 2015 came under the management and supervision of the National Center of Meteorology, as part of those efforts to enhance water security locally, regionally and globally, by supporting promising research projects in the field of rainwaterization, and employing them on the ground to form a tributary Key to international efforts to reduce water scarcity.

Al Mandoos explained that the program reflects the UAE’s practical endeavors to make a real difference by dealing with pressing challenges by taking the initiative in scientific and technological research that enriches the available potentials with many innovative applications, noting that with the development of rainwater sciences through innovation and active international cooperation, the UAE has demonstrated its vision. Inspiring, generous, committed to global sustainability and determined to achieve a better future for all humanity.