Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the beginning of the transitional period (the spring equinox): which is the transitional period between winter and summer, characterized by the difference and speed of change of pressure systems in the atmosphere, which leads to rapid changes in the elements of weather and weather conditions.

The center explained that the vernal equinox does not always occur on the same day of each year, and this is due to the Earth’s path around the sun, as it is not completely circular, but oval, which means that the vernal equinox can occur, either on the nineteenth, twentieth, or twenty-first of the year. March, the length of the day equals the length of the night on March 21, which is the beginning of the transitional period (the spring equinox), in which the sun is perpendicular to the equator, then the sun begins its apparent movement towards the north as a result of the rotation of the earth around the sun, and with it the daytime period gradually lengthens and temperatures rise Especially during the day.