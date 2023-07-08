The stations of the National Seismological Network affiliated to the National Center of Meteorology recorded a 3.2-magnitude earthquake – Richter in Dhadna, Fujairah, at 10:51, corresponding to 07/08/2023, according to the local time of the UAE. This was stated by the National Center of Meteorology through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”.
