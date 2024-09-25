The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the organization of the national “Metaverse Crisis” exercise on October 2 of this year.

The Metaverse Crisis Exercise is the first of its kind in the region, and aims to enhance the national response to hazardous materials incidents using advanced Metaverse technologies. This exercise comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to raise the UAE’s level of readiness in the face of urgent and complex crises, by taking advantage of the latest global technologies.

The Crisis Metaverse Exercise was designed in a comprehensive virtual environment that is exposed to a series of emergency incidents, through complex virtual scenarios that simulate real incidents, such as chemical, radiological, and nuclear emergencies. The virtual environment provides specialized teams with a unique opportunity to improve their skills in immediate response, making critical decisions, and coordinating effectively with relevant parties.

The exercise will see the participation of a number of federal and local entities, including the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the Civil Defense Authority, Nawah Energy Company, and the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which will contribute to the integration of efforts and the effectiveness of coordination in dealing with incidents related to hazardous materials.

In this context, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, stated: “The National Metaverse Crisis Exercise represents a qualitative leap in the use of advanced technology to enhance the UAE’s readiness to confront emergencies and crises. It reflects our commitment to innovation and the development of advanced training models that contribute to enhancing coordination between various stakeholders and ensuring an effective and rapid response to various challenges.”

Al Neyadi added that the Authority looks forward to achieving positive results from this exercise, which represents a strategic step towards employing virtual technologies to enhance training and emergency response methods, develop teams’ capabilities to deal with critical situations, and enhance national security through an effective response based on accurate and timely information.

Through this exercise, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority seeks to set new standards in employing technology to manage crises and enhance national readiness to deal with critical incidents efficiently and effectively. The exercise is expected to contribute to the development of innovative and comprehensive national plans to address future challenges, which will enhance the UAE’s position as a leading country in the field of emergency and crisis management at the global level.