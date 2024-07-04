Chihuahua.- Representatives of state agencies from various entities came to this capital to participate in the 29th National Meeting of Mobility Authorities, which aims to exchange successful experiences among corporations.

The State Secretary of Public Security, Gilberto Loya, attended the event and welcomed the attendees, emphasizing that this is an opportunity to learn about the work being done in other regions of the country.

Some of the topics to be addressed will be related to options for having mobility systems that reduce the impact on the environment.