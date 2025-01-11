Go on live he Extraordinary Winter Draw of the National Lotterytoday, Saturday January 11and check the result and the winning numbers.

12:40 When was the first National Lottery draw held? The National Lottery is one of the oldest games of chance in Spain. The first draw of this type was held in the year 1763when King Carlos III established the so-called ‘Royal Lottery’. It took almost half a century for the current draw to arrive. Specifically, it was in 1812 when the first draw in history was held. The old Royal Lottery was then renamed the National Primitive Lottery.

12:35 How much do the National Lottery draw tickets cost? The minimum participation to play in any National Lottery draw is the tenth. A tenth is one tenth of a ticket and the prize that corresponds to it is one tenth of the prize on the ticket. He price of the tenth varies depending on the draw. Today, as it is an extraordinary draw, it costs 15 euros. However, in ordinary raffles the price is lower: 6 euros.

12:28 What time does the Extraordinary Winter Draw of the National Lottery begin today, January 11? The Saturday National Lottery draws begin the 1:00 p.m.. Occasionally, the drums in the State Lottery and Betting Drawing Room begin to spin. Its approximate duration is 20 minutes, so around 1:20 p.m. all the winning numbers and tenths will be known.

12:25 What is the minimum age to participate in a National Lottery draw? The National Lottery draws depend directly on State Lotteries and Betting (LAE), an organization that, in turn, belongs to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. According to the regulations of this type of raffle, the minimum age to participate is 18 years.

12:20 Prizes from the National Lottery draw today, January 11 The National Lottery draw this Saturday, January 11, 2025, is an extraordinary draw. Therefore, it will distribute prizes higher than usual. These are: First prize: 150,000 euros per tenth.

Second prize: 30,000 euros per tenth.

Third prize: 15,000 euros per tenth.

Fourth prizes: 7,500 euros per tenth.

Four-figure withdrawals: 375 euros per tenth.

Last three figures: 75 euros per tenth.

Two last figures: 30 euros per tenth.

Refunds: 15 euros.