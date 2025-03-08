Consultation live the result of the draw of the national lottery today, Saturday March 8and know the award -winning numbers.

13:19 Reintegros of the Draw of the National Lottery of Today, March 8, 2025 In the draw of the National Lottery of this March 8 the reimbursements have been 4, 7 and 8. If the number of your ticket ends in any of these digits, you have the right to recover the money played.

13:17 The first prize of the National Lottery raffle, March 8, 2025 The number 73267 has been the main protagonist of the National Lottery draw, taking the first prize of 600,000 euros per series. Each tenth with this number takes 60,000 euros

13:16 The second prize of the National Lottery draw, March 8, 2025 The second prize of the today’s National Lottery draw has been for the number 43000. Each series awarded with this number takes 120,000 euros.

13:15 The four -digit extractions of the National Lottery draw, March 8, 2025 Four -digit extractions have already come out, awarded 150 euros to the tenth and 1,500 euros the series. These are: The winning numbers are: 0383, 1940, 5613 and 5723.

13:13 The three -digit extractions of the National Lottery draw, March 8, 2025 The extractions of the last three numbers of the tenth are awarded 30 euros to the tenth, that is, 300 euros the series. These are: The winning numbers are: 102, 301, 491, 494, 503, 670, 674, 693, 845 and 902.

13:07 The two -digit extractions of the National Lottery draw, March 8, 2025 The two -digit extractions of the national lottery raffle today, December 14, 2024 The first numbers to leave correspond to the last two figures of the tenth and are awarded 12 euros to the tenth, that is, 120 euros the series. These are: The award -winning numbers are 12, 19, 26, 49, 56, 71, 74, 87 and 98

13:04 The draw of the National Lottery of today begins, March 8, 2025! The ordinary draw of the National Lottery this Saturday, March 8, has just begun. The balls are entering the drums and everything is ready for the first award -winning numbers to come out. Maximum emotion!

12:55 Only 5 minutes to begin the National Lottery draw on Saturday, March 8, 2025 Everything is ready to begin the ordinary draw of the National Lottery this Saturday, March 8, 2025. Only five minutes are missing for Lotteries and bets of the State to begin to distribute awards. The draw will begin in just five minutes, to 13:00 hours. We wish you good luck!

12:50 When is the next extraordinary draw of the National Lottery? This Saturday, March 8, 2025, an ordinary draw was held. The next extraordinary draw will take place on March 22 on the occasion of Father’s Day. These tickets are already being sold, at a special price of 15 euros.

12:46 What probability is there to win an award from the National Lottery raffle, March 8? One of the questions that most ask the national lottery raffle participants is how much probability there is a prize. In the case of the first prize, the probability is minimal, of only 1 between 100,000. However, the probability of being graceful with a pinch of money is greater in the case of other minor awards. For example, succeeding 2 figures from the winning combination has a probability of 1 between 11, while for 3 -digit extractions it is 1 between 100 and for those of 4 figures is 1 between 2,500.

12:41 When was the first draw of the National Lottery? The National Lottery is one of the oldest games in Spain. The first draw of this type was held in 1763, when King Carlos III established the so -called ‘Royal Lottery’. It had to spend almost half a century for the current raffle to arrive. Specifically, it was in the year 1812 when the first raffle in history was celebrated. The old royal lottery then called a national primitive lottery.

12:36 How much do the tenths of the National Lottery draw? The minimum participation to play in the National Lottery draw is the tenth. A tenth is the tenth of a ticket and the corresponding award is the tenth of the ticket to the ticket. The tenth price varies depending on the draw. Today, as it is an ordinary draw, it costs 6 euros. However, in extraordinary draws such as the Christmas Lottery the price is higher.

12:28 What time begins the raffle of the National Lottery of today, March 8? The raffles of the National Lottery on Saturdays begin the 13:00 hours. In a timely manner, the drums of the Lotteries and State Betting Hall begin to turn. In the case of ordinary draws, its approximate duration is 20 minutesso at 1:20 p.m. all the numbers and tenth winners will be known.

12:26 What is the minimum age to participate in a national lottery raffle? The National Lottery raffles depend directly on Lotteries and State Betting (LAE), an agency that, in turn, belongs to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. According to the regulation of this type of draws, the minimum age to participate is 18 years.

12:20 Today’s Lottery draw awards, March 8 The National Lottery draw this Saturday, March 8, 2025, is an ordinary draw. Therefore, it will distribute the following awards: – First prize: 60,000 euros to the tenth, 600,000 to the series. – Second prize: 12,000 euros to the tenth, 120,000 to the series. – Ultimate four figures: 150 euros to the tenth, 1,500 to the series. – Last three figures: 30 euros, 300 to the series. – Last two figures: 12 euros, 120 to the series. – Reintegros: 6 euros.