Mexico.- This Friday, July 29, the “Superior Raffle 2731” of the National Lottery was held, which commemorates the Centennial of Muralism in Mexico and gave the opportunity to participate for 17 million pesos.

On this occasion, the winner of the National Lottery jackpot was the series of tickets numbered 23173.

Also, other lucky numbers that were winners in the top draw 2731, were the following;

Prize of 1.44 million pesos: 52487

Prize of 271 thousand pesos: 08797

Prize of 275 thousand pesos: 28853

Prize of 275 thousand pesos: 59903

Prizes of 275 thousand pesos: 21812

Prize of 144 thousand pesos: 35609

Prize of 144 thousand pesos: 19018

Prize of 144 thousand pesos: 28079

Prize of 144 thousand pesos: 36993

In the Superior Lottery draw, prizes of 90 thousand pesos were also awarded to the following numbers; 43854, 57446, 40471, 48877, 18663, 28330, 18663, 29710, 32595, 22513, 12643.

It should be noted that the Superior Draw of the National Lottery offers 12,896 prizes and refunds in all its draws, which are divided into various forms.

You may also like

Since 700 are direct prizes, 12,196 are refunds, so if you want to know if you were one of the lucky ones to win one of the other prizes of thousands of pesos, you can go to the official site of the National Lottery, on the following web page (www. .lotenal.gob.mx/servicio/listaPremio), and select the draw of the day you wish to consult.