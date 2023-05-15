The National Lottery carried out this Sunday the Zodiac Draw No. 1613 allusive to the 20th Anniversary of the IMSS Foundation in which a greater prize is awarded 7 million pesos.

The Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery is held every week and offers a total purse of 24 million 042 thousand 600 pesos divided into 22 thousand 622 prizes and refunds.

In this raffle, 120,000 numbers or tickets and 10,000 numbers for each of the Zodiacal signs participate.

To participate in the Lotenal Zodiac Raffle, you can do so by buying a piece that costs 20 pesos or a series of 20 pieces for 400 pesos.

If you purchased a Little Zodiac Draw whose cost is $35, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $350,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the jackpot of 7 million pesos).

While if you purchased a Zodiac Draw Series whose cost is $400, you can win the full amount of a series, that is, up to $7,000,000.00.