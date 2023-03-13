Mexico.-This Sunday the National Lottery carried out the Special Zodiac Draw No.1607 alluding to the Utopias of Iztapalapa, in which a jackpot of 11 million pesos is awarded.

The Zodiac Draw is held on Sundays of each week and 120,000 numbers or tickets ranging from 00001 to 10,000 participate, for each of the 12 zodiac signs and is played in 1 series.

To participate in the Special Zodiac Raffle, you can do so by purchasing a piece or ticket that costs 20 pesos, or the complete series of 20 pieces for 400 pesos.

List of prizes Zodiac Draw No. 1607

If you purchased the Major Draw series, you can win the total amount of the major prize, which this time is 11 million pesos.

On the other hand, if you only purchased a piece of the Special Zodiac Draw you can win a fraction of the prize, that is, 550 thousand pesos.