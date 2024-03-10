This Sunday the National Lottery celebrated the Zodiac Draw No. 1650 allusive to the Anniversary of the Monterrey Lions Club where a grand prize of 7 million pesos is awarded.

In it Special Zodiac Giveaway They play numerical combinations from 0000 to 9999 in the 12 signs of the Zodiac.

In this draw, a total of 120,000 tickets and 10,000 numbers are played for each of the twelve signs of the Zodiac.

Zodiac Draw No 1650 Prize List

To participate you can do so by selecting a piece with a value of 20 pesos or a series of 20 pieces for 400 pesos.

This draw offers a total of 22,622 prizes and refunds, as well as a total purse of $37,224,500 MXN.