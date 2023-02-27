Mexico.- This Sunday the National lottery celebrated the Special Zodiac Draw No. 1605 allusive to National Agronomist Day, Chapingo University, in which a greater prize of 11 million pesos is delivered.

The Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery is held every week and offers a total purse of 24 million 042 thousand 600 pesos divided into 22 thousand 622 prizes and refunds.

In this raffle, 120,000 numbers or tickets and 10,000 numbers for each of the Zodiacal signs participate.

List of prizes of the Special Zodiac Draw No. 1605

To participate in the Zodiac Raffle of the National Lottery, you can do so by buying a piece that costs 20 pesos or a series of 20 pieces for 400 pesos.

If you purchased a piece of the Zodiac Raffle whose cost is $35, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to be won is $350,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the jackpot of 7 million pesos).

It may interest you:

While if you purchased a Zodiac Draw Series whose cost is $400, you can win the full amount of a series, that is, up to $7,000,000.00.