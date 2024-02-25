This Sunday the National Lottery celebrated the Special Zodian Draw No.1648 allusive to the 150th Anniversary of the Huejotzingo Carnival in which a grand prize of 11 million pesos is awarded.

In the Special Zodiac Draw they play numerical combinations from 0000 to 9999 in the 12 signs of the Zodiac.

In this draw, a total of 120,000 tickets and 10,000 numbers are played for each of the twelve signs of the Zodiac.

List of prizes for the Zodiac Draw No 1648

To participate you can do so by selecting a piece with a value of 20 pesos or a series of 20 pieces for 400 pesos.

This draw offers a total of 22,622 prizes and refunds, as well as a total purse of $37,224,500 MXN.