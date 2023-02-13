Mexico.- The National lottery carried out this Sunday, February 12, the Zodiac Draw No. 1603 alluding to the 75th anniversary of the National School for Kindergarten Teachers, in which a prize of 7 million pesos is awarded.

The Special Zodiac Draw is held one Sunday a month and 120,000 numbers or tickets numbered from 00001 to 10,000 participate, for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

This draw is carried out in 1 Series and offers a total of 43 MILLION 384 THOUSAND 300 pesos divided into 22,622 cash prizes.

List of prizes of the Zodiac Draw No. 1603

To participate in the Special Zodiac Raffle you can do so by acquiring a piece that costs 35 pesos, or a series of 20 pieces that is 700 pesos.

The special Zodiac Raffle offers 600 direct prizes, including several of great value, such as the top prize of 11 million pesos.