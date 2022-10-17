Mexico.- The National lottery held this Sunday, October 16, the Zodiac Draw No. 1590 alluding to the 30th anniversary of CONBIOÉTICA, which has a prize of 7 million pesos.

The Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery is held every week and offers a total purse of 24,042,600 pesos divided into 22,622 prizes and refunds.

In this draw, 120,000 numbers or tickets and 10,000 numbers for each of the Zodiac signs participate.

Winning Numbers of Zodiac Draw No. 1590

To participate in Lotenal’s Zodiac Raffle you can do so by buying a piece that costs 20 pesos or a series of 20 pieces for 400 pesos.

If you purchased a Cachito del Sorteo Zodiaco whose cost is $35, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $350,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 7 million pesos).

Whereas if you purchased a $400 Zodiac Raffle Series, you can win the full amount of a series, that is, up to $7,000,000.00.

