This Friday the National Lottery carried out the Superior Draw No.2770 alluding to the Bicentennial of Jalisco as a free and sovereign state, where it awards a greater prize of 17 million pesos.

The Superior Draw will take place in the Drawing Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery every Friday based on the official schedule at 8:00 p.m.

To participate in the Superior Draw, you can do so by purchasing a little piece for 40 pesos, with which you can only win one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $375,000 MXN (considering that your number is the winner of the prize greater than 15 million pesos).

List of prizes of the Superior Draw No.2770

You can also purchase the complete series of 20 little pieces, for 800 pesos, and you can win the total amount of one of the two series, so the maximum amount to win is $7,500,000 MXN.

The draw offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds, which are divided as follows: 700 are direct prizes and 12,196 refunds.