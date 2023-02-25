Mexico.- This Friday the National lottery carried out the Top Draw 2755 allusive tol 90th Anniversary of the National Bank of Public Works and Services in which a greater prize of 17 million pesos is delivered.

The Superior Draw is held every Friday based on the official schedule at 8:00 p.m. inside the Drawing Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery.

To participate in the Superior Draw, you can do so by purchasing a little piece for 40 pesos, with which you can only win one twentieth of the prize, which on this occasion the jackpot is 17 million pesos.

Top Draw Prize List 2755

You can also purchase the complete series of 20 little pieces, for 800 pesos, and you can win the total amount of one of the two series, so the maximum amount to win is $7,500,000 MXN.

The draw offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds, which are divided as follows: 700 are direct prizes and 12,196 refunds.