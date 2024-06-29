This Friday the National Lottery held the Superior Draw No. 2811 alluding to the 50th Anniversary of the National Fund for the Promotion of Handicrafts (FONART), where a grand prize of 17 million pesos is awarded.

The Superior Raffle, which takes place on weekends of each month, takes place at 8:00 p.m. and is the only raffle that offers a total prize pool of $51,833,200.00mxn.

60,000 numbers or tickets that are numbered from 00001 to 60000 participate in this draw. It is carried out in 2 Series and offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds.

Prize list of the Superior Draw No. 2811

It should be noted that the Superior Raffle offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds that are divided into 700 direct prizes shown in the Prize List and 12,196 refunds.

To participate in the Superior Draw you can do so by purchasing a piece with a cost of 40 pesos or a series (20 pieces) of the Superior Draw is $800.

If you purchased a Superior Lottery Ticket that costs $40, you can only win one-twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $425,000.00 MXN (considering that your number is the winner of the grand prize of 17 million pesos).