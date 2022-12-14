Mexico.- This Tuesday, December 13, the National Lottery carried out the Special Draw No. 268 allusive to Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which has a jackpot of 40 million pesos.

Numerical combinations from 00,000 to 60,000 participate in the Special Draw, so there will be a total of 180,000 tickets, each divided into 20 tickets or little pieces.

This draw is carried out in 2 series and offers a total of 12,896 prizes and withdrawals and has several variations.

List of prizes of the Special Draw No. 268

On this occasion, the variant of the Special Draw of the Virgin of Guadalupe is celebrated: it is carried out only in the month of December of each year, it has a total prize of $108,189,000 MXN, divided into 3 series.

To participate, you can do so by buying a little piece for $60 pesos, which gives you the opportunity to win one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $625,000 MXN (considering that your number is the winner of the jackpot of 25 millions of pesos).

It may interest you:

Likewise, you can participate by buying the complete series for $1,200 pesos that includes 20 little pieces with the same number, so you can win the total amount of one of the two series.