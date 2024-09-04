This Tuesday the National Lottery held the Major Draw No.3942 alluding to the 90th Anniversary of the Fondo de Cultura Económica, where a grand prize of 21 million pesos is awarded.

The Lotería Nacional’s Grand Prize Draw is the only draw that offers a total prize pool of more than 66 million pesos each week. It involves 60,000 numbers or tickets that are numbered from 00000 to 60000. It is held in 3 Series and offers a total of 18,760 prizes and refunds.

The grand draw offers a total of 18,760 prizes and refunds, which are divided into 466 direct prizes and will be visible in the Prize Lists, as well as 18,294 refunds, and the grand prize of this draw amounts to 21 million pesos in 3 Series.

List of prizes for the Grand Raffle 3942

To participate, you only need to buy a ticket for the Major Raffle, which costs $30 pesos, or a series (20 tickets) for the Major Raffle for $600.

Please note that if you purchased a Lottery Ticket for the Major Prize which costs $30, you can only win one-twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $350,000.00 MXN (considering that your number is the winner of the grand prize of 21 million pesos).