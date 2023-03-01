Mexico.- The National Lottery celebrated this Tuesday, February 28, the Major Draw No.3877 alluding to the 70th Anniversary of the Unmatched Flag Fair 2023, which gives you the opportunity to win a jackpot of 21 million pesos.

The Greater Draw of the National lottery It is the only raffle that each week offers a total bag of more than 66 million pesos. In which 60,000 numbers or tickets that are numbered from 00000 to 60000 participate. It is carried out in 3 Series and offers a total of 18,760 prizes and refunds.

The biggest draw offers a total of 18,760 prizes and refunds, which are divided into 466 direct prizes and will be visible in the Prize Lists, as well as 18,294 refunds, and the biggest prize of this draw amounts to 21 million pesos in 3 Series.

List of prizes of the Major Draw No.3877

To participate, all you have to do is buy a piece of the Major Draw that costs $30 pesos, or a series (20 pieces) of the Major Draw for $600.

It should be remembered that if you purchased a Little Piece of the Major Draw whose cost is $30, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to be won is $350,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the jackpot of 21 million pesos).