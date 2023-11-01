This Tuesday the National Lottery celebrated the Major Draw No.3907 allusive to “Pescado a la size”, a typical Guerrero dish where a grand prize of 21 million pesos is awarded.

The National Lottery Big Draw is the only draw that offers a total prize pool of more than 66 million pesos each week. In which 60,000 numbers or tickets participate that are numbered from 00000 to 60000. It is carried out in 3 Series and offers a total of 18,760 prizes and withdrawals.

The major draw offers a total of 18,760 prizes and refunds, which are divided into 466 direct prizes and will be visible in the Prize Lists, as well as 18,294 refunds, and the jackpot of this draw amounts to 21 million pesos in 3 Series.

Prize list for the Major Draw No. 3907

To participate, all you have to do is buy one piece of the Greater Draw that costs $30 pesos, or a series (20 pieces) of the Greater Draw at $600.

It is worth remembering that if you purchased a Big Draw Cachito whose cost is $30, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $350,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the jackpot of 21 million pesos).