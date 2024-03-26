This Tuesday the National Lottery held the Major Draw 3923alluding to the 2nd Anniversary of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, which awards a prize of 21 million pesos.

He Major Draw of the National Lottery is the only draw that each week offers a total purse of more than 66 million pesos. In which 60,000 numbers or tickets participate that are numbered from 00000 to 60000. It is carried out in 3 Series and offers a total of 18,760 prizes and withdrawals.

The biggest draw offers a total of 18,760 prizes and refunds, which are divided into 466 direct prizes and will be visible in the Prize Lists, as well as 18,294 refunds, and the biggest prize of this draw amounts to 21 million pesos in 3 Series.

List of prizes for the Major Draw 3923, from 03/26/24

To participate, all you have to do is buy one piece of the Greater Draw that costs $30 pesos, or a series (20 pieces) of the Greater Draw at $600.

It is worth remembering that if you purchased a Big Draw Cachito whose cost is $30, you can win only one twentieth of the prize, so the maximum amount to win is $350,000.00 mxn. (considering that your number is the winner of the jackpot of 21 million pesos).