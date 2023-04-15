Mexico.- This Friday, April 14, Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the Superior Draw No. 2760 allusive to the 70th Anniversary of the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos in which a greater prize of 17 million pesos.

The Superior Raffle is held every Friday based on the official schedule at 8:00 p.m. inside the Raffle Room of the Moro Building of the National lottery.

To participate in the Superior Draw, you can do so by purchasing a little piece for 40 pesos, with which you can only win one twentieth of the prize, which on this occasion the jackpot is 17 million pesos.

You can also purchase the complete series of 20 little pieces, for 800 pesos, and you can win the total amount of one of the two series, so the maximum amount to win is $7,500,000 MXN.

The draw offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds, which are divided as follows: 700 are direct prizes and 12,196 refunds.