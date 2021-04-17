HOW MUCH DOES THE FIRST PRIZE GIVE OUT?

We are already with the draw for this Saturday. Today’s first prize amounts to 60,000 euros to the tenth (600,000 euros to the series), but there will be 42 million euros in prizes, 70% of the maximum collection. For this reason, 10 series of 100,000 banknotes at 60 euros have been put on sale. Each ticket is made up of 10 tenths, at a unit price of 6 euros each tenth. Good luck! What if your tenth is the first prize?