The winning number in the draw of the National lottery held today, Saturday, September 26 is for the number 00,520. The prize for the tenth winner is 60,000 euros and 600,000 for the series. It has been distributed in Madrid, Murcia, Cádiz, Gerona, Málaga, Segovia, Seville and Vizcaya.

The second prize has been for the number 69,054. The prize for the tenth winner is 12,000 euros and 120,000 euros for the series. It has been distributed in Palencia, Zaragoza, Cantabria, La Coruña, Guadalajara, Madrid and Vizcaya.

In addition, prizes of 1,500 euros each have been distributed to tickets finished in 2667, 3949, 5467 and 7712; prizes of 300 euros each for those finished in 369, 413, 431, 527, 573, 624, 862, 924, 955 and 993; and prizes of 120 euros each to those finished in 01, 14, 21, 35, 44, 59, 65, 77 and 95.

Refunds of 60 euros each have gone to the tenths whose figure obtained in the first and second special withdrawal is 7, 8 and 0.

If you have been awarded a prize, you can collect it in the following three months from the day following the date of the draw.

Note: AS.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Betting