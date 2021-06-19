East Saturday 19 June the draw for the National lottery, which will take place at 13:00 hours in the State Lottery and Betting Draw Room by a system of multiple drums, as usual.

The issue consists of ten series of 100,000 notes each, at the price of 60 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 6 euros. In total, 70% of the issue will be distributed in prizes: 42 million euros.

Distribution of prizes

The prize distribution of this draw will be as follows:

-A First Prize of 600,000 euros per series.

-A Second Prize of 120,000 euros per series.

–4,134,100 awards.

Awards per series

–A prize of 600,000 euros (a 5-digit extraction).

–A prize of 120,000 euros (a 5-digit extraction).

–40 prizes of 1,500 euros (four 4-digit extractions).

–1,000 prizes of 300 euros (ten 3-digit extractions).

–9,000 prizes of 120 euros (nine 2-digit extractions).

–2 approximations of 10,000 euros each, for the numbers before and after the one with the first prize.

–2 approximations of 5,540 euros each, for the numbers before and after the one with the second prize.

–99 prizes of 300 euros each, for the 99 remaining numbers of the hundred of the first prize.

–99 prizes of 300 euros each, for the 99 remaining numbers of the hundred of the second prize.

–99 prizes of 300 euros each, for tickets whose last three figures are the same and are equally arranged as those of the winner.

–999 prizes of 120 euros each, for tickets whose last two figures are the same and are equally arranged as those of the one who wins the first prize.

–9,999 withdrawals of 60 euros each, for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one that obtains the first prize.

–10,000 withdrawals of 60 euros each, for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the first special draw of a figure.

–10,000 withdrawals of 60 euros each, for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the second special draw of a figure.

In case of being awarded a prize, you can collect it in the next three months from the day after the draw date.

Note: AS.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Betting.