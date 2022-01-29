East saturday january 29 is celebrated on draw of the National lottery, which will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the State Lotteries and Betting Draws Hall by a system of multiple drums, as usual.

Follow the National Lottery draw live and direct.

The issue consists of ten series of 100,000 tickets each, at a price of 60 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 6 euros. In total, 70% of the issue will be distributed in prizes: 42 million euros.

distribution of prizes

The prize distribution for this draw will be as follows:

-A First Prize of 600,000 euros by series.

-A Second Prize of 120,000 euros by series.

–4,134,100 prizes.

Awards per series

–A prize of 600,000 euros (a 5 figure extraction).

–A prize of 120,000 euros (a 5 figure extraction).

–40 prizes of 1,500 euros (four extractions of 4 figures).

–1,000 prizes of 300 euros (ten extractions of 3 figures).

–9,000 prizes of 120 euros (nine extractions of 2 figures).

–2 approximations of 10,000 euros each, for the numbers before and after the one that gets the first prize.

–2 approximations of 5,540 euros each, for the numbers before and after the one with the second prize.

–99 prizes of 300 euros each, for the remaining 99 numbers of the first prize hundred.

–99 prizes of 300 euros each, for the remaining 99 numbers of the second prize hundred.

–99 prizes of 300 euros each, for the tickets whose last three figures are the same and are equally arranged as those of the one that obtains the first prize.

–999 prizes of 120 euros each, for the tickets whose last two figures are the same and are equally arranged as those of the one that obtains the first prize.

–9,999 withdrawals of 60 euros each, for the tickets whose last figure is equal to the one that obtains the first prize.

–10,000 refunds of 60 euros each, for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the first special extraction of a figure.

–10,000 refunds of 60 euros each, for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the second special extraction of a figure.

If you are awarded a prize, you can collect it in the next three months from the day following the draw date.

Note: AS.com is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Bets.