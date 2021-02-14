This Sunday, February 14, the Extraordinary Valentine’s Day Draw of the National Lottery, which will take place at 21:00 hours in the State Lottery and Betting Draw Room by a system of multiple drums.

The issue consists of ten series of 100,000 notes each, at the price of 150 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 15 euros. In total, 70% of the issue will be distributed in prizes: 105 million euros.

Distribution of awards

The prize distribution of this draw will be as follows:

-A Accumulated Special Prize of 15,000,000 million euros to a single tenth.

-A First Prize of 1,300,000 euros per series.

-A Second Prize of 250,000 euros per series.

–3,485,100 awards

Awards per series

–A prize of 1,300,000 euros (a 5-digit extraction).

–A prize of 250,000 euros (a 5-digit extraction).

–50 prizes of 3,750 euros (five 4-digit extractions).

–1,500 prizes of 750 euros (fifteen 3-digit extractions).

–2,000 prizes of 300 euros (two 2-digit extractions).

–2 approximations of 24,000 euros each, for the numbers before and after the one with the first prize.

–2 approximations of 15,325 euros each, for the numbers before and after the one with the second prize.

–99 prizes of 750 euros each, for the 99 remaining numbers of the hundred of the first prize.

–99 prizes of 750 euros each, for the 99 remaining numbers of the hundred of the second prize.

-99 prizes of 750 euros each, for tickets whose last three digits are the same and are equally arranged as those of the winner.

–999 prizes of 750 euros each, for tickets whose last two figures are the same and are equally arranged as those of the winner.

–9,999 withdrawals of 150 euros each, for tickets whose last figure is the same as the one who wins the first prize.

–10,000 withdrawals of 150 euros each, for banknotes whose last figure is the same as that obtained in the first special draw of a figure.

–10,000 withdrawals of 150 euros each, for banknotes whose last figure is the same as that obtained in the second special draw of a figure.

In case of being awarded a prize, you can collect it in the next three months from the day after the draw date.

Note: AS.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Betting.