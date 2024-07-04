Thursday, July 4, 2024, 9:20 p.m.











Today Thursday, July 4, 2024 has been celebrated National lottery which has distributed a first prize of 300,000 euros for the series and 30,000 euros for each of the tenths that have the number 15949 which has been sold in Malaga, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Alicante, Cadiz, Cordoba, Segovia, Toledo, Caceres, Huelva, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Navarre, Seville and Vizcaya.

A second prize of 60,000 euros has also been awarded for the series and 6,000 euros for each tenth with the 89661 as the winning number that has been sold in Valladolid. From LA VERDAD you can check all the results of draws and lotteries organized by both the State Lottery and Betting and ONCE.

From now on, you can check if you have been awarded in the draw for the National lottery by entering the number played in the following search engine. You will be able to check the results and see the prizes for your ticket:

In addition, the refunds 1, 4 and 9which are awarded with a refund equivalent to the 3 euros that the ticket costs. A figure that rises to 30 euros if you have the complete series.

Two, three and four digit extractions



The draw also has nine two-digit draws with a prize of 6 euros per ticket (60 euros per series), ten three-digit draws awarded with 15 euros per ticket (150 euros per series) and four four-digit draws that are awarded with 75 euros per ticket (750 euros per series). You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this draw:

As for the endings that coincide with the first prize, they are also awarded: the last three are awarded 150 euros per series; and 60 euros per series they go to the last two digits.

Approximations to the two main numbers are also rewarded. You can pocket exactly 12,000 euros per series and 1,200 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and 7,470 euros and 747 euros per tenth with the approach to the second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery, since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has larger prizes and is held once a year. In this draw, which is carried out by the state-owned company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes exceeding 40,000 euros must be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize that exceeds this threshold will be obliged to pay 20% tax. Therefore, the entire amount will be paid into the lower prizes.

Previous draws of the national lottery



How to collect the prize?



After checking from LA VERDAD that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the following day. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros It can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is higher, it can only be claimed at one of the financial institutions authorized by the SELAE.

As for the payment, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the following day.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur, since the official list of today’s National Lottery results offered by the state-owned company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.