Saturday December 10, 2022 The Extraordinary Draw of the

National lottery for the Day of the Spanish Constitution that has distributed a special accumulated prize of 15,000,000 euros to a single tenth and a first prize endowed with 1,300,000 euros to the series in each of the tenths that have the number

80172. The tenths awarded with the first prize this Saturday have been sold at the La Ronda Telefónica administration in Madrid, on Concilio de Trento street in Barcelona, ​​in the municipality of Bueu in Pontevedra, and on Avenida Pallaresa in Santa Coloma de Gramanet, in Barcelona.

But also, this

Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery provided a special prize for a single tenth. The winner of the combination will take

€15 million, a very high amount that can only be achieved by guessing the chosen fraction and series. The winning numbers were the

fraction 8 and the

series 6.

A second prize of 250,000 euros has also been awarded to the series

64633 as the winning number. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE. In addition to the Lottery website, tenths of this second prize have been won in Son Servera (Baleares), in Fuenlabrada (Madrid), on José Cruz Conde de Córdoba street and in Cullera (Valencia).

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the raffle of the

National lottery entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes of your tenth:

In addition, add the

withdrawals 2, 4 and 8, who are rewarded with a return that is equivalent to the 6 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 60 euros if you have the complete series.

PRIZE TABLE Date First prize Second prize 10/12/22 80172 64633 €1,300,000 €250,000

Extractions of two, three and four figures



Being an Extraordinary Draw, the National Lottery awards more prizes than it usually distributes on Saturday. On this occasion, there are bonuses for the chosen endings of two, three and four figures.

The two extractions of two figures will be awarded with

300 euros to the seriesfifteen extractions of three figures awarded with

750 euros to the series and five four-figure extractions that are awarded with

3,750 euros to the series.

The winning combinations of the

last two digitswho get 300 euros for the series, are the

08 and 20.

Regarding the extractions corresponding to the

last three digits of the tenths, which carry a prize of 350 euros per series, the prizes are for the finishes

619, 014, 674, 365, 658, 380, 786, 318, 301, 532, 280, 874, 718, 028 and 845.

The

four digit endings who were rewarded, and who thus manage to win 3,750 euros per series, were

1928, 5705, 8147, 2296 and 5321.

You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this raffle:

As for the completions that coincide with the first prize, they are also rewarded: the last three take

750 euros to the series; Y

750 euros to the series They go to the last two digits.

The approximations to the two main numbers are also awarded. You can exactly pocket

24,000 euros to the series with the number before or after the first prize and

€15,325 with the approach to the second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has higher prizes and is held once a year. In this raffle carried out by the state company of State Lotteries and Bets, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes greater than 40,000 euros must be declared before the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize that exceeds that barrier will be required to pay 20% tax. So that the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize less than

2,000 euros It can be picked up at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by the

SELAE.

As for the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money. It can be claimed from the day after until three months have elapsed. This applies to all draws offered by State Lotteries and Bets such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery or Euromillions.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any failures or omissions that may occur since the official list of the result of today's National Lottery offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.