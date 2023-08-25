Thursday, August 24, 2023, 9:35 p.m.



| Updated 10:38 p.m.

Today Thursday August 24, 2023 the National lottery that has distributed a first prize endowed with 300,000 euros to the series and 30,000 euros in each of the tenths that have the number 44442which was sold in Seville.

A second prize of 60,000 euros has also been awarded to the series and 6,000 euros for the tenth with the 45797 as the winning number, which was sold in Barcelona and Valencia. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the raffle of the National lottery entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes of your tenth:

In addition, add the refunds 2, 5 and 1, who are rewarded with a return that is equivalent to the 3 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 30 euros if you have the complete series.

Extractions of two, three and four figures



The raffle also has nine two-figure extractions awarded with 6 euros per tenth (60 euros to the series), ten extractions of three figures awarded with 15 euros per tenth (150 euros to the series) and four extractions of four figures that are awarded with 75 euros per tenth (750 euros to the series). You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this raffle:

As for the completions that coincide with the first prize, they are also rewarded: the last three take 150 euros to the series; and 60 euros to the series They go to the last two digits.

The approximations to the two main numbers are also awarded. You can exactly pocket 12,000 euros to the series and 1,200 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and €7,470 and 747 euros per tenth with the approach to the second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has higher prizes and is held once a year. In this raffle carried out by the state company of State Lotteries and Bets, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes greater than 40,000 euros must be declared before the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize that exceeds that barrier will be required to pay 20% tax. So that the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

Previous national lottery draws



How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize less than 2,000 euros It can be picked up at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by the SELAE.

Regarding the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money, which is three months from the day after.

More news about other raffles



Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any failures or omissions that may occur since the official list of the results of today’s National Lottery offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.