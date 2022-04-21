Today

Thursday, April 21, 2022 has been celebrated

National lottery which has distributed a first prize endowed with 600,000 euros to the series and 60,000 euros in each of the tenths that have the number

24914. This first prize has fallen in Madrid. A second prize of 120,000 euros has also been awarded to the series and 12,000 euros for tenth with the

11084 as the winning number. This second prize has played in Cádiz, Granada, Madrid and Murcia. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the draw of the

National lottery entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes of your tenth:

In addition, add the

refunds 4, 3 and 8, which are rewarded with the return that is equivalent to the 6 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 60 euros if you have the entire series.

PRIZES TABLE Date First prize Second prize 04/21/22 24914 11084 €60,000 €12,000

Two, three and four digit withdrawals



The raffle also has nine two-figure withdrawals awarded with 12 euros per tenth (

120 euros to the series), ten extractions of three figures awarded with 30 euros to the tenth (

300 euros to the series) and four four-digit withdrawals that are awarded 150 euros per tenth (

1,500 euros to the series). You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this draw:

As for the completions that coincide with the first prize, they are also awarded: the last three take

300 euros to the series; Y

120 euros to the series they go to the last two digits.

Approximations to the two main numbers are also awarded. Exactly you can pocket

10,000 euros to the series Y

1,000 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and

€5,540 Y

554 euros per tenth with the approximation to the second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has higher prizes and is held once a year. In this raffle carried out by the State Lotteries and State Betting Society, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros must be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize that exceeds that barrier will be required to pay 20%. So that the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the following day. If it is a prize less than

2,000 euros It can be picked up at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by the

SELAE.

As for the collection, keep in mind that there is a deadline to get the money. It can be claimed from the day after until three months have elapsed. This applies to all the draws offered by State Lotteries and Bets such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery or Euromillions.

