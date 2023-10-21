Saturday, October 21, 2023, 1:20 p.m.



Today Saturday October 21, 2023 has been celebrated National lottery. The prize is endowed with 600,000 euros for the series and 60,000 euros in each of the tenths that have the number 21499which was sold in Reus, in the province of Tarragona, and in the administration on Cedaceros street in Madrid.

A second prize of 120,000 euros has also been awarded to the series and 12,000 euros per tenth with the 44766 like the award-winning number, which was sold in Montgat (Barcelona), El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), and in Soria. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the raffle of the National lottery by entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes for your tenth:

Furthermore, they add the refunds 1, 4 and 9, which are rewarded with a refund equivalent to the 6 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 60 euros if you have the entire series.

Two, three and four figure extractions



The draw also has nine two-digit withdrawals awarded with 120 euros per tenth (120 euros for the series), ten three-figure extractions awarded with 30 euros to the tenth (300 euros for the series) and four four-figure extractions that are awarded with 150 euros per tenth (1500 euros for the series). You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this draw:

As for the completions that coincide with the first prize, they are also awarded: the last three take home 300 euros for the series; and 120 euros for the series they go for the last two figures.

Approaches to the two main numbers are also rewarded. You can exactly pocket 10,000 euros for the series and 1,000 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and 5,540 euros and 554 euros per tenth with the approach to second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has larger prizes and is held once a year. In this draw carried out by the state society of State Lotteries and Betting, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros must be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize who exceeds that barrier will be obliged to pay 20% tax. So the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

Previous national lottery draws



How to collect the prize? After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

Regarding collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today’s National Lottery results offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.