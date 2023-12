Saturday, December 16, 2023, 2:52 p.m.



Today Saturday December 16, 2023 has been celebrated National lottery which has distributed a first prize worth 300,000 euros to the series and 30,000 euros in each of the tenths that have the number 31554which was sold in Tarragona, Huesca, Barcelona, ​​Cádiz, Oviedo and Granada.

A second prize of 60,000 euros has also been awarded to the series and 6,000 euros per tenth with the 63756 like the winning number, which was sold in Catral (Alicante). From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the raffle of the National lottery by entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes for your tenth:

Furthermore, they add the refunds 2, 4 and 8, which are rewarded with a refund equivalent to the 3 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 30 euros if you have the entire series.

The draw also has nine two-digit withdrawals awarded with 6 euros per tenth (60 euros for the series), ten three-figure extractions awarded with 15 euros to the tenth (150 euros for the series) and four four-figure extractions that are awarded with 75 euros per tenth (750 euros for the series). You can check here all the numbers that have been awarded in this draw:

As for the completions that coincide with the first prize, they are also awarded: the last three take home 150 euros for the series; and 60 euros for the series they go for the last two figures.

Approaches to the two main numbers are also rewarded. You can exactly pocket 12,000 euros for the series and 1,200 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and 7,470 euros and 747 euros per tenth with the approach to second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has larger prizes and is held once a year. In this draw carried out by the state society of State Lotteries and Betting, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros must be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize who exceeds that barrier will be obliged to pay 20% tax. So the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize less than 2,000 euros It can be picked up at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed in one of the financial entities authorized by the SELAE.

Regarding collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today's National Lottery results offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.