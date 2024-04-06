Saturday, April 6, 2024, 3:17 p.m.



The extraordinary draw of the National Lottery in favor of the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC) this Saturday, April 6, already has winners. The first prize went to number 72271. This combination was sold entirely at the administration on Sagunto Street in Teruel. The winners will take home 150,000 euros per tenth.

The second prize has been more distributed. On this occasion it was for 37496, and it was sold in lottery administrations in Gijón, Cabrera de Mar, Cuenca, Granada, Cieza, O Porriño, Añover de Tajo and Carcaixent. All winners get 30,000 euros per tenth.

In addition, this extraordinary draw also has a third prize, in which the holders of the number 07316 get 15,000 euros per tenth. In this case, it was distributed in Albacete, Estepona and Málaga.

As for the refund, the number that allows you to recover the investment you have made when purchasing the tenth, in this extraordinary draw for the Spanish Association against Cancer, the numbers were 1, 2 and 8.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the raffle of the National lottery by entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes for your tenth:

In total, throughout 2023, more than 2,100 people have been able to use the Association's apartments and residences distributed throughout Spain and 9,000 people have received care thanks to the contribution of State Lotteries and Betting.

In addition, with the financial help of State Lotteries and Betting, the Association can continue developing oncological research projects that allow for better diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Furthermore, this draw put more than 105 million euros in prizes at stake thanks to the three biggest draws, but also to the finishes and approaches.

In the finishes, the prizes of 7,500 euros went to the tenths 12696, 24554, 38095, 48006, 88080, 88797, 89503, 90068, 91007, 93246, 95468, 96209.

There were also 40 prizes of 375 euros for tickets ending in 2158, 2398, 3789, 6883.

Another 1,100 tenths will receive prizes of 75 euros if they have finished in the following combinations: 076, 188, 233, 340, 459, 581, 628, 673, 690, 777, 870.

Finally, there are 5,000 prizes of 30 euros for all tenths that end in 15, 44, 59, 80 and 88.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize less than 2,000 euros It can be picked up at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed in one of the financial entities authorized by the SELAE.

Regarding collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today's National Lottery results offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.